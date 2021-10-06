Advertise with Us
Parents of boys involved in shooting at Memphis school pray together

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools shared an emotional moment between two families impacted by the shooting at Cummings K-8.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray shared this picture.

The parents of the 13-year-old boy who was shot along with the parents of the 13-year-old accused of pulling the trigger joined together to pray.

Ray says the families are choosing love over hate.

The student accused of firing the gun is in juvenile detention facing charges for attempted first-degree murder.

The boy who was shot last week is now recovering at home.

