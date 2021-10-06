Parents of boys involved in shooting at Memphis school pray together

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools shared an emotional moment between two families impacted by the shooting at Cummings K-8.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray shared this picture.

RECONCILIATION: A POWERFUL moment with the parents of both boys impacted by the Cummings K-8 incident. These families elected forgiveness. They chose LOVE over hate. We prayed for healing and restorative justice for our children and our city. #Reimagining901 pic.twitter.com/Y5PI1fCWwv — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) October 6, 2021

The parents of the 13-year-old boy who was shot along with the parents of the 13-year-old accused of pulling the trigger joined together to pray.

Ray says the families are choosing love over hate.

The student accused of firing the gun is in juvenile detention facing charges for attempted first-degree murder.

The boy who was shot last week is now recovering at home.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.