Multi-vehicle crash causing backup on I-40

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a multi-vehicle crash has been reported on I-40 near Warford Street.

Police say that five vehicles were involved in the crash, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

The eastbound right lane and right shoulder are blocked and the entry ramp will be closed for an unspecified amount of time.

