Methodist Le Bonheur expands monoclonal antibody therapies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is expanding its monoclonal antibody therapies for COVID-19 patients.

Methodist is the first organization in Tennessee to join this national initiative sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The goal is to help end COVID-19 and improve health equity in under-served communities.

There are two infusion locations: Methodist University Hospital and the Methodist Monoclonal Infusion Center on Hacks Cross.

