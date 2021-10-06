Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Methodist Le Bonheur expands monoclonal antibody therapies

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is expanding its monoclonal antibody therapies for COVID-19 patients.

Methodist is the first organization in Tennessee to join this national initiative sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The goal is to help end COVID-19 and improve health equity in under-served communities.

There are two infusion locations: Methodist University Hospital and the Methodist Monoclonal Infusion Center on Hacks Cross.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Transformer fire update
Transformer fire at MLGW substation causing large power outage, nearby school delays opening
Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Marshals task force captures suspect in Rhodes College student’s murder
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Woman facing multiple charges in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Car crashes into house in Memphis
Corvette plows into a house in Memphis

Latest News

The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot
Fighting COVID-19: A look inside Methodist University’s COVID unit
Fighting COVID-19: A look inside Methodist University’s COVID unit
Fighting COVID-19: A look inside Methodist University’s COVID unit
Fighting COVID-19: A look inside Methodist University’s COVID unit