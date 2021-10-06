Methodist Le Bonheur expands monoclonal antibody therapies
Published: Oct. 6, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is expanding its monoclonal antibody therapies for COVID-19 patients.
Methodist is the first organization in Tennessee to join this national initiative sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The goal is to help end COVID-19 and improve health equity in under-served communities.
There are two infusion locations: Methodist University Hospital and the Methodist Monoclonal Infusion Center on Hacks Cross.
