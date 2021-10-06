Memphis police make arrests in 3 of 5 weekend murders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police announced arrests in three weekend homicide cases Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 36-year-old Rainess Holmes Tuesday morning in the 3100 of Powell in Binghampton.

The location is just six minutes away from victim Drew Rainer’s house in the 700 block of McLean in Midtown.

Memphis police say the Rhodes College senior was shot to death and his girlfriend was injured during a home invasion robbery on Sunday. They believe Holmes and three other suspects entered the house around 5:30 a.m. to steal electronics and other items.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List Monday, Holmes is now in custody. He’s charged with first-degree murder, two counts especially aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated burglary, and murder in perpetration of aggravated burglary.

On the Rhodes College campus Monday night, students and staff held a candlelight vigil to remember Drew. They expressed relief when 12 hours later, the Memphis Police Department announced an arrest in the case.

“I feel better knowing that he is in custody, but I guess the whole thing just kind of reawakens that sense of you’re never really safe, no matter where you are,” said student Maggie Kreis.

The Memphis Police Department says homicide detectives investigated numerous leads and Crime Stopper tips in the 48 hours after the shooting, then they reached out to the U.S. Marshals.

Chief C.J. Davis released the following statement:

“We are thankful for the strong partnership our agencies share, as we effectively take violent criminals into custody. We are hopeful the capture of Rainess Holmes will lead us to others who may have played a part in this crime. Our commitment is to seek justice for the victims and family members who are impacted by such heinous acts. In this same spirit, we will work relentlessly to rid our community of violent offenders who pervasively threaten the safety and livelihood of our citizens.”

Five people were shot and killed in Memphis last Sunday. Memphis police announced arrests in two of the other weekend homicides.

Jerome Jamison is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Milton Davison. The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday at a tire business at 3985 Knight Arnold.

And 40-year-old Cornelius Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Shaniece Moore, who was shot and killed Sunday night around 11 p.m. at 3189 Madeline Circle. The message from Memphis police Tuesday night:

“MPD will utilize all of its resources to apprehend persons committing violent acts in our city. Our investigators are working hard and collaborating with local, state, and federal partners to ensure that justice is served.”

Rainer’s funeral is Friday, October 8 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church in Memphis.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.