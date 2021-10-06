Advertise with Us
Man indicted in death of girlfriend’s 1-year-old son

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was taking care of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son when he suffered severe head trauma was indicted Wednesday.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Calvin Henry was taking care of the baby on July 7, 2020, at the Peppertree Apartments while the mother was at work when a texted her saying the baby had a bad knot on his head.

The child was rushed to the hospital where doctors reported severe head injuries, bruises and burns to his face and back, according to the district attorney’s office.

Doctors also reported the injuries found were not consistent with the child falling down the stairs. The baby died at the hospital three days later.

Henry is indicted on counts of felony murder in the preparation of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. The district attorney’s office says he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

