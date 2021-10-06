Home invasion suspect to appear in court on 2018 burglary, theft charges this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a Rhodes College student over the weekend has been found and arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Rainess Holmes is accused of killing Rhodes College senior Drew Rainer during a home invasion. Holmes will appear in court this week but not for charges connected to the murder.

He will appear in court for burglary and theft charges from 2018.

Rhodes College students are relieved Holmes has been arrested, but students say safety is still a concern.

“I feel better knowing that obviously, he is in custody, but I guess the whole thing just kind of reawakens that sense of you’re never really safe no matter where you are,” said Rhodes sophomore Maggie Kreis.

Rainer and a woman were shot in a home on McLean Boulevard, not far from the school’s campus. The woman who students say is his girlfriend is expected to recover.

Holmes has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary among other charges.

