Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Home invasion suspect to appear in court on 2018 burglary, theft charges this week

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a Rhodes College student over the weekend has been found and arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Rainess Holmes is accused of killing Rhodes College senior Drew Rainer during a home invasion. Holmes will appear in court this week but not for charges connected to the murder.

He will appear in court for burglary and theft charges from 2018.

Rhodes College students are relieved Holmes has been arrested, but students say safety is still a concern.

“I feel better knowing that obviously, he is in custody, but I guess the whole thing just kind of reawakens that sense of you’re never really safe no matter where you are,” said Rhodes sophomore Maggie Kreis.

Rainer and a woman were shot in a home on McLean Boulevard, not far from the school’s campus. The woman who students say is his girlfriend is expected to recover.

Holmes has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary among other charges.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Transformer fire update
Transformer fire at MLGW substation causing large power outage, nearby school delays opening
Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Marshals task force captures suspect in Rhodes College student’s murder
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Woman facing multiple charges in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Car crashes into house in Memphis
Corvette plows into a house in Memphis

Latest News

Fighting COVID-19: A look inside Methodist University’s COVID unit
Fighting COVID-19: A look inside Methodist University’s COVID unit
Whataburger breaks ground in Southaven
Whataburger breaks ground in Southaven
Bucks at Memphis preseason game suspended due to fire alarm issue
Bucks at Memphis preseason game suspended due to fire alarm issue
Fans back inside FedExForum as Grizzlies kick off NBA preseason
Fans back inside FedExForum as Grizzlies kick off NBA preseason