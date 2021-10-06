Advertise with Us
Hardeman County deputy dies of complications from 2012 crash

Hardeman County deputy dies(Hardeman County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputy Dale Wyman died early this morning from health complications stemming from a car crash.

Wyman was involved in a crash in 2012 and, as a result of the crash, Wyman was paralyzed from the chest down and had health complications ever since.

HCSO says that Wyman was a hero for his county and his country and he will be greatly missed.

