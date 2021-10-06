Hardeman County deputy dies of complications from 2012 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputy Dale Wyman died early this morning from health complications stemming from a car crash.

Wyman was involved in a crash in 2012 and, as a result of the crash, Wyman was paralyzed from the chest down and had health complications ever since.

HCSO says that Wyman was a hero for his county and his country and he will be greatly missed.

