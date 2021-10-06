Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Funeral announced for Rhodes College student killed in home invasion

Funeral announced for Rhodes College student killed during home invasion
Funeral announced for Rhodes College student killed during home invasion(Source: Canale Funeral Directors)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral service has been announced for a Rhodes College student who was killed over the weekend.

Andrew Rainer died in a home invasion Sunday, not far from the college campus. Rainess Holmes, 36, was arrested as a suspect Tuesday morning by a U.S. Marshals task force.

Mass in celebration of Drew’s life will be at St. Peter Catholic Church Friday, October 8 at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. in the St. Peter parish hall and a rosary will be prayed in the church at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College IDs student killed in off-campus home invasion; warrant issued for suspect
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
Transformer fire update
Transformer fire at MLGW substation causing large power outage, nearby school delays opening
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Memphis police investigating deadly robbery on Summerlane Ave.
Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village

Latest News

Union reps say new pay structure is main reason for nationwide Kellogg’s strike
Union reps say new pay structure is main reason for nationwide Kellogg’s strike
Fighting COVID-19: A look inside Methodist University’s COVID unit
Fighting COVID-19: A look inside Methodist University’s COVID unit
Shelby County Commission calls for federal reevaluation of juvenile courts
Shelby County Commission calls for federal reevaluation of juvenile courts
The entrance to the Kellogg's cereal plant in Memphis, TN.
Union reps say new pay structure is main reason for nationwide Kellogg’s strike