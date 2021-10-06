Funeral announced for Rhodes College student killed in home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral service has been announced for a Rhodes College student who was killed over the weekend.

Andrew Rainer died in a home invasion Sunday, not far from the college campus. Rainess Holmes, 36, was arrested as a suspect Tuesday morning by a U.S. Marshals task force.

Mass in celebration of Drew’s life will be at St. Peter Catholic Church Friday, October 8 at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will take place at 1 p.m. in the St. Peter parish hall and a rosary will be prayed in the church at 2 p.m.

