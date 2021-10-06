Advertise with Us
Family identifies child killed in September hit-and-run

Ka'Narhey Watson
Ka'Narhey Watson(Watson family)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a hit and run victim is looking for answers after a young boy was struck by a car Sept. 26.

Memphis police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. when the victim was crossing at the corner of Millbranch Road and David Drive.

A GoFundMe created by a family member identifies the victim as Ka’Narhey Watson, who was a student at Riverview Middle School. In the initial report of the accident, Memphis police said there was no description of the vehicle available.

If you have any information about this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

