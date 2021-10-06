A drier weather pattern returns to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds with pockets of sun through sunset. A few isolated showers or storms are possible, mainly over northeast MS and west TN. Temperatures will hold in the 70s in most spots. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be light.

THURSDAY: Some morning clouds will give way to more sunshine by afternoon and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: An isolated shower is possible Monday but many spots could stay dry with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with highs in the 80s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

