Drier and warmer pattern developing in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system that has hovered over the Mid-South this week is finally making a move north allowing dry air to begin streaming into the area. The dry air will also lead to a much warmer end to the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light Southwest wind, and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs near 80, and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

