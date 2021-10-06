Debt ceiling deadline looming; Dems considering options to avert crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lawmakers have a lot on their agendas this week in Washington with less than two weeks before the deadline to raise the debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden is traveling around the U.S. to rally support for his twin economic packages.

Action News 5 Washington bureau analyst, Greta Van Susteren, talks about the debt ceiling.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement with a proposal that the GOP will allow Democrats to pass a short-term debt-limit extension through December. Susteren explains what this statement means. She also talks about how catastrophic a default would be for the economy and how Americans would be impacted.

