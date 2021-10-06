Advertise with Us
Clouds and drizzle stick around today, more sunshine this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy this morning, but most of the area is dry. A few showers and patchy drizzle will be possible at any point of the day. With a cloudy sky, high temperatures will only reach the upper 70s this afternoon. It will be mostly dry this evening with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 77 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% before 9 pm. Low: 64 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Although drizzle will be possible early Thursday, the rest of the day will be dry. There will also be more sunshine on Thursday and high temperatures will reach into the lower 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEEKEND: It will be a warm weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Thankfully, humidity levels will remain low and it will stay dry this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: A front will move through on Monday, so a few showers will be possible. However, sunshine and dry conditions will return Tuesday. It will be slightly cooler next week with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

