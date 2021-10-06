Advertise with Us
Bucks at Memphis preseason game suspended due to fire alarm issue
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies preseason game was suspended Tuesday night after an issue with the fire alarm at FedExForum.

The game was suspended at the conclusion of the third quarter.

According to the NBA, the league determined not to complete the game after a lengthy delay in the interest of player safety. The Grizzlies led the game 87-77.

