Bucks at Memphis preseason game suspended due to fire alarm issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies preseason game was suspended Tuesday night after an issue with the fire alarm at FedExForum.

The game was suspended at the conclusion of the third quarter.

According to the NBA, the league determined not to complete the game after a lengthy delay in the interest of player safety. The Grizzlies led the game 87-77.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.