Bluff City Life: Friday, 24 Sept

Mid-South Hero

The characteristics of a hero are recognized through acts of selflessness, no matter how grand or modest the gesture. We’re honored to present our Mid-South Hero to you.

Monster Jam at Landers Center

Stunts, trucks and action! Landers Center welcomes the world-record holders of Monster Jam back to the stadium. Check out the feats they’re ready to pull off and meet the driver behind the design of her monster truck, Whiplash.

Brianna Mahon | Driver and Designer for Whiplash of Monster Jam | monsterjam.com

Brown Sugar Cheesecake with Praline Sauce

The benefit to brown sugar is that it’s a major flavor booster. See how it transforms a typical cheesecake!

Celebrating 100 Years of Life

A Centenarian’s celebration! Learn a few life lessons from a woman who’s lived through it all as we celebrate her hundredth birthday!

Barbara Wilson | Centenarian | trezevantmanor.org

