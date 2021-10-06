Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Baptist Women’s Health Center offering mammograms to underserved women in Shelby Co.

Baptist Women’s Health Center offering mammograms to underserved women in Shelby Co.
Baptist Women’s Health Center offering mammograms to underserved women in Shelby Co.(Source: Baptist Memorial Health Care)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baptist Women’s Center is partnering with organizations during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to provide mammograms to underinsured and underserved women in Shelby County.

Baptist Women’s Health Center partnered with the Shelby County Commission and Vitalant for the initiative.

Throughout the month of October, Vitalant will make a donation to provide free mammograms in the community for every blood donation received. Vitalant will donate $20 for every new donor and $10 for every returning donor.

“Early detection and treatment of breast cancer leads to higher survival rates,” said Nikki Gast, administrative director at Baptist Women’s Health Center. “Through Baptist Women’s Health Center’s mobile mammography unit, we can connect women to accessible breast care, education and resources. Thank you to the Shelby County Commission and Vitalant for their support and dedication in getting this life-saving care to our communities.”

The Baptist mobile mammography unit will be onsite at the next Vitalant blood drive Friday, October 8 at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library on Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Mammograms will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 901-227-PINK.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Transformer fire update
Transformer fire at MLGW substation causing large power outage, nearby school delays opening
Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Marshals task force captures suspect in Rhodes College student’s murder
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Woman facing multiple charges in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Car crashes into house in Memphis
Corvette plows into a house in Memphis

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County now has the lowest COVID-19 case rate per capita in the state according to the...
CDC finds schools with mask mandates 3.5 times less likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks
COVID-19 vaccines
Memphis church works to raise vaccination rate in black neighborhood
Dr. Threlkeld
Dr. Threlkeld discusses vaccine effectiveness over time, optimistic with dropping numbers