Baptist Women’s Health Center offering mammograms to underserved women in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baptist Women’s Center is partnering with organizations during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to provide mammograms to underinsured and underserved women in Shelby County.

Baptist Women’s Health Center partnered with the Shelby County Commission and Vitalant for the initiative.

Throughout the month of October, Vitalant will make a donation to provide free mammograms in the community for every blood donation received. Vitalant will donate $20 for every new donor and $10 for every returning donor.

“Early detection and treatment of breast cancer leads to higher survival rates,” said Nikki Gast, administrative director at Baptist Women’s Health Center. “Through Baptist Women’s Health Center’s mobile mammography unit, we can connect women to accessible breast care, education and resources. Thank you to the Shelby County Commission and Vitalant for their support and dedication in getting this life-saving care to our communities.”

The Baptist mobile mammography unit will be onsite at the next Vitalant blood drive Friday, October 8 at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library on Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Mammograms will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 901-227-PINK.

