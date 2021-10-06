Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger

Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed to be in danger. The suspect in her disappearance is 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Houston, Texas, issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed to be with 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith.

The girl was last seen in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in Houston the morning of Sept. 20.

She was wearing a white and yellow striped shirt and carrying a clear backpack at the time, police said.

The suspect is believed to be driving a blue, 2008 GMC pickup with Texas plate number 28809T1.

Law enforcement officials believe Leilana to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the FBI at 713-693-5000 or 911.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group contributed to this report.

Most Read

Transformer fire update
Transformer fire at MLGW substation causing large power outage, nearby school delays opening
Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Marshals task force captures suspect in Rhodes College student’s murder
Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Woman facing multiple charges in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
Car crashes into house in Memphis
Corvette plows into a house in Memphis

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a Nobel medal is held up during a ceremony in...
Nobel in chemistry honors pair for new way to make molecules
A 6-year-old girl is missing from Lubbock County, Texas, along with her caretaker.
Amber alert issued for 6-year-old girl missing in Texas
Cummings K-8 parents pray
Parents of boys involved in shooting at Memphis school pray together
Monoclonal antibody infusions
Methodist Le Bonheur expands monoclonal antibody therapies