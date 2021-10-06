Advertise with Us
76 new pediatric COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 6
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 6(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 256 new COVID-19 cases across the county and another 76 newly confirmed pediatric cases as of Wednesday morning.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 142,000 cases have been reported with a death toll of 2,133 in Shelby County. And over 25,000 children have contracted the deadly virus.

SCHD says there are 2,875 active cases in Shelby County 863 of which are among children.

After seeing weeks of increasing and record-breaking numbers in hospitalizations, daily case totals and weekly positivity rates, the county is on a downward trend.

The latest positivity rate for the week of September 19 was 8.3%.

Though hospital utilization remains in the red zone, the number of patients are on the decline but health officials say its not enough.

The push for vaccinations is ongoing as the county works to get the transmission of the virus under control.

The goal is to get 700,000 people fully vaccinated but the county is shy of the 50% mark.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

