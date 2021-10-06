17-year-old critically injured in shooting

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say he was found lying in the road bleeding from his abdomen.

According to a Memphis police incident report, the shooting happened Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Faxon Avenue and Baltic Street.

When officers arrived, the teen victim told police he had no idea who did it and did not know anyone who would want to shoot him.

The victim’s brother also reported hearing a single shot and seeing the victim’s friend running from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition as of Tuesday. His current condition is unknown.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you have information regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

