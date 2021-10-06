17-year-old critically injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say he was found lying in the road bleeding from his abdomen.

According to a Memphis police incident report, the shooting happened Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Faxon Avenue and Baltic Street.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Faxon and Baltic. One male was shot and xported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect info was given.



Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 5, 2021

When officers arrived, the teen victim told police he had no idea who did it and did not know anyone who would want to shoot him.

The victim’s brother also reported hearing a single shot and seeing the victim’s friend running from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition as of Tuesday. His current condition is unknown.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you have information regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.