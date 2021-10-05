Your First Alert to more rain in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level low pressure system will keep clouds and scattered showers in the area for a little longer, but a drier and much warmer pattern will develop before the week is over.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with evening showers, patchy fog, a light to calm wind, and overnight lows in the mid 60s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers along with a light South wind and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a light South wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

