Woman detained after deadly Memphis shooting
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been detained after a deadly shooting in Memphis Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Woodcliff Drive.
Memphis police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police say one female has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.