Woman facing multiple charges in deadly hit-and-run in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Memphis.

Majoy Jones, 21, is charged with driving while license suspended, leave the scene of accident involving death, and failure to yield right-of-way resulting in death.

The accident happened Friday afternoon on Raleigh LaGrange Road, west of Parkview Drive. 39-year-old Deivory Morris was crossing Raleigh LaGrange when he was hit and killed.

