White House correspondent talks reaching deal on debt ceiling

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A busy week is ahead in Washington as Democratic and Republican lawmakers argue how to reach a deal on the more than $28 trillion debt ceiling, among several other major issues.

White House Correspondent Jon Decker talks about raising the debt limit.

Decker discusses what we can expect from our nation’s capital and the legislative agenda this week. He also discusses where lawmakers currently stand with the debt ceiling.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

