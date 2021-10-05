White House correspondent talks reaching deal on debt ceiling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A busy week is ahead in Washington as Democratic and Republican lawmakers argue how to reach a deal on the more than $28 trillion debt ceiling, among several other major issues.

White House Correspondent Jon Decker talks about raising the debt limit.

Decker discusses what we can expect from our nation’s capital and the legislative agenda this week. He also discusses where lawmakers currently stand with the debt ceiling.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.