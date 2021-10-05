Advertise with Us
What’s trending with WAVN’s Telisa Franklin: Higher education opportunities for adults

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday and here’s what’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN The Trend’s Telisa Franklin.

Telisa had Pastor Leon Jones join her for Tuesday’s conversation at the Digital Desk.

They talked higher education opportunities for adults looking to make a career change.

Pastor Jones represents Union University, which has an urban campus in Memphis.

The school offers degrees in urban theological studies, applied psychology, entrepreneur leadership and non-profit leadership.

It’s an open access school meaning there is no ACT requirement, only a high school diploma or GED.

Check out the video above to see more of what’s trending in Memphis with Joy and Telisa. And tune in to our streaming apps at 9 a.m. every Tuesday for more of these interviews.

