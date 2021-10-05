What’s trending with WAVN’s Telisa Franklin: Higher education opportunities for adults

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday and here’s what’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN The Trend’s Telisa Franklin.

Telisa had Pastor Leon Jones join her for Tuesday’s conversation at the Digital Desk.

They talked higher education opportunities for adults looking to make a career change.

Pastor Jones represents Union University, which has an urban campus in Memphis.

The school offers degrees in urban theological studies, applied psychology, entrepreneur leadership and non-profit leadership.

It’s an open access school meaning there is no ACT requirement, only a high school diploma or GED.

