Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

West Memphis officer arrested for domestic violence

Barry Doss
Barry Doss(West Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An off-duty West Memphis police officer is in jail in connection to a domestic violence case.

The City of West Memphis says Barry Doss was booked into the Crittenden County Detention Center early Sunday morning.

He was placed on non-enforcement status pending the outcome of the internal investigation

Doss has been with the West Memphis Police Department since 2020.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College IDs student killed in off-campus home invasion; warrant issued for suspect
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Memphis police investigating deadly robbery on Summerlane Ave.
Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village
Deadly home invasion near Rhodes College
Police continue search for suspects in deadly home invasion near Rhodes College

Latest News

TSA reports record number of firearms confiscated at Memphis airport
Train collides with semi-truck in Cross County
GALLERY: Train, semi-truck collide in northeast Arkansas
Train collides with semi-truck in Cross County
Train, semi-truck collide in Cross County, Ark.
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Tipton County authorities searching for home invasion suspect