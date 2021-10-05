West Memphis officer arrested for domestic violence

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - An off-duty West Memphis police officer is in jail in connection to a domestic violence case.

The City of West Memphis says Barry Doss was booked into the Crittenden County Detention Center early Sunday morning.

He was placed on non-enforcement status pending the outcome of the internal investigation

Doss has been with the West Memphis Police Department since 2020.

