Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘We are so happy Darby is home!!’: Dog stolen in Jackson reunited with her owner 5 years later

‘We are so happy Darby is home!!’: Dog stolen in Jackson reunited with her owner 5 years later
‘We are so happy Darby is home!!’: Dog stolen in Jackson reunited with her owner 5 years later(Facebook/Francesca Senior)
By Josh Carter
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A dog that had been missing for five years has finally been reunited with her owner!

As told in a Facebook post by Francesca Senior, when she first met her now-husband Derek, he had a dog named Darby who he had adopted at an animal shelter in Oxford.

“She was obsessed with him and happy to go everywhere with him, including the golf course, sitting in the cart keeping him company,” Senior wrote.

Then about a year after the couple moved to Jackson, Darby was stolen out of their backyard. Francesca and Derek were home at the time and had opened the door for all four of their dogs to play outside.

Within 15 minutes, Darby, then 5 years old, was gone.

For the next year, the couple put up missing posters and “searched everywhere.”

In September of this year, five years after Darby vanished, Derek received a call from Crooked Creek Animal Hospital in Pelahatchie.

According to Senior, someone noticed Darby wandering by a highway 22 miles from Jackson.

Thankfully, Darby was microchipped and the animal hospital saw that she had been reported missing.

“Thank goodness for microchips!!” Senior concluded. “Thank you to the Crooked Creek Vet office for calling us!! We are so happy Darby is home!!”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College IDs student killed in off-campus home invasion; warrant issued for suspect
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
Transformer fire update
Transformer fire at MLGW substation causing large power outage, nearby school delays opening
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Memphis police investigating deadly robbery on Summerlane Ave.
Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village

Latest News

Covington home invasion
Tipton County authorities searching for home invasion suspect
** FILE ** Memphis Grizzlies forward Pau Gasol, of Spain, sits in front a poster of himself as...
Grizzlies legend Pau Gasol announces retirement from basketball
An overturned vehicle on the I-40 bridge is causing traffic delays from West Memphis to Memphis.
Overturned vehicle on I-40 bridge causing traffic delays
15-year-old Anthony Whiteman
15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Covington
Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Marshals task force captures suspect in Rhodes College student’s murder