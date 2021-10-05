‘We are so happy Darby is home!!’: Dog stolen in Jackson reunited with her owner 5 years later

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A dog that had been missing for five years has finally been reunited with her owner!

As told in a Facebook post by Francesca Senior, when she first met her now-husband Derek, he had a dog named Darby who he had adopted at an animal shelter in Oxford.

“She was obsessed with him and happy to go everywhere with him, including the golf course, sitting in the cart keeping him company,” Senior wrote.

Then about a year after the couple moved to Jackson, Darby was stolen out of their backyard. Francesca and Derek were home at the time and had opened the door for all four of their dogs to play outside.

Within 15 minutes, Darby, then 5 years old, was gone.

For the next year, the couple put up missing posters and “searched everywhere.”

In September of this year, five years after Darby vanished, Derek received a call from Crooked Creek Animal Hospital in Pelahatchie.

According to Senior, someone noticed Darby wandering by a highway 22 miles from Jackson.

Thankfully, Darby was microchipped and the animal hospital saw that she had been reported missing.

“Thank goodness for microchips!!” Senior concluded. “Thank you to the Crooked Creek Vet office for calling us!! We are so happy Darby is home!!”

