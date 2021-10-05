Advertise with Us
TSA reports record number of firearms confiscated at Memphis airport

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Memphis International Airport say they have discovered a record number of firearms at security checkpoints this year.

So far, 48 have been found since the years started. The previous record for firearms was set at 47 in 2018 and was met again in 2020.

The TSA says firearms are permitted in checked baggage but they are not allowed in carry-on bags. If you wish to travel with a firearm, you have to declare to the airline that you are carrying and the firearm must be unloaded in a proper carrying case.

