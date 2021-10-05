Advertise with Us
Walmart in Horn Lake reopened report of suspicious package

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Walmart in Horn Lake has reopened after a report of a suspicious package.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Horn Lake police received a call about a customer who reported a suspicious package to a Walmart associate.

Police swept the store for safety and determined the package in question was stock merchandise and of no threat.

The store was then reopened.

