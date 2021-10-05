Advertise with Us
Transformer fire at MLGW substation causing large power outage

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A transformer fire at a Memphis Light Gas and Water substation is causing a major power outage in the Raleigh area.

Memphis Fire Department has been dispatched to the scene reporting no injuries at this time. This fire happened near Yale Road and Scheibler, not far from Covington Pike.

The fire could be seen for miles. A viewer shared a picture of the blaze from the Medical District.

Transformer fire in Raleigh
Transformer fire in Raleigh(Action News 5-Viewer Photo)

Though the flames are settled, there are more than 18,000 MLGW customers without power.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

