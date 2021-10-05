Tipton County authorities searching for home invasion suspect

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County officials are investigating a home invasion where one was person shot Tuesday.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley says it happened at a residence on Eubanks Road.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect who is believed to still be in the area on foot.

Authorities ask if you live in the Charleston/Mason Community to be cautious and call 901-475-4300 if you have any information.

Beasley says investigators will provide updates when available.

