Tigers men’s soccer moving toward conference tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the Gridiron, let’s go to the pitch, and this space, when we’re talking about college soccer, is usually reserved for the Memphis Tiger Women, who are ranked 22nd in the nation.

But the Tiger men are starting to make their move as American Athletic Conference play heats up.

The Tigers getting a 3-Nil win on the road over the weekend at arch-rival UCF handing the Knights their first AAC loss of the year.

The win not only bumps Memphis up to fourth in the conference standings with a two and two record, it also puts them in a good position to qualify for the season-ending conference tournament.

The top 4-seeds go.

Three Tiger Players also earning individual honors -- Arturo De Luca, Maxi Galizzi and Freshman Colin Welsh.

The UofM next hosts 17th ranked SMU Saturday night, 7 p.m. at the Murphy Athletic Complex Park at Getwell.

