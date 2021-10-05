Silverfield talks ball security after UofM fumbles away win at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mondays are usually reserved for post mortems, for college football coaches to dissect what went right in their games, and what went wrong.

For the Memphis Tigers, there were two glaring errors in their game at Temple Saturday that directly cost them the contest in an uncexpected 34-31 defeat. In a game they once led 17-Nothing.

Both plays were fumbles by their running backs.

Memphis was cruising in the first half with the big lead, their second straight by a three-score margin when disaster struck.

Freshman Bandon Thomas fighting for a first down at his own 15 yard line, stripped of the Bbll by Temple.

The turnover gives the Owls the short field for a touchdown to make it 17-14, and just like UTSA last week, you could feel the momentum begin to shift.

Fourth-quarter with Memphis trailing by one. Redshirt Sr. Kylan Watkins, playing in his first game this year after injury, Fumbles out the Owls Goal line going in. The Ball is recovered in the end zone, and the U of M’s chance at victory went with it.

”We do a ball security circuit every day,” said Silverfield. “Obviously, we’ve got to evaluate to make sure that what we’re doing everyday is carrying over into the game. Clearly, we’ve gotta improve upon it. And, we’ve got to Harp on it, We do. Every Single Day it’s got to be a point of emphasis.”

The Tigers, now 3-2, next stay on the road for their next game, at Tulsa, Saturday night 8 p.m.

