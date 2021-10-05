Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Silverfield talks ball security after UofM fumbles away win at Memphis

Ryan Silverfield prioritizes players' mental health during COVID-19.
Ryan Silverfield prioritizes players' mental health during COVID-19.(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mondays are usually reserved for post mortems, for college football coaches to dissect what went right in their games, and what went wrong.

For the Memphis Tigers, there were two glaring errors in their game at Temple Saturday that directly cost them the contest in an uncexpected 34-31 defeat. In a game they once led 17-Nothing.

Both plays were fumbles by their running backs.

Memphis was cruising in the first half with the big lead, their second straight by a three-score margin when disaster struck.

Freshman Bandon Thomas fighting for a first down at his own 15 yard line, stripped of the Bbll by Temple.

The turnover gives the Owls the short field for a touchdown to make it 17-14, and just like UTSA last week, you could feel the momentum begin to shift.

Fourth-quarter with Memphis trailing by one. Redshirt Sr. Kylan Watkins, playing in his first game this year after injury, Fumbles out the Owls Goal line going in. The Ball is recovered in the end zone, and the U of M’s chance at victory went with it.

”We do a ball security circuit every day,” said Silverfield. “Obviously, we’ve got to evaluate to make sure that what we’re doing everyday is carrying over into the game. Clearly, we’ve gotta improve upon it. And, we’ve got to Harp on it, We do. Every Single Day it’s got to be a point of emphasis.”

The Tigers, now 3-2, next stay on the road for their next game, at Tulsa, Saturday night 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College IDs student killed in off-campus home invasion; warrant issued for suspect
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Memphis police investigating deadly robbery on Summerlane Ave.
Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village
Deadly home invasion near Rhodes College
Police continue search for suspects in deadly home invasion near Rhodes College

Latest News

Tigers men’s soccer moving toward conference tournament
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes down field against Texas A&M during the...
Rogers big day for Bulldogs leads to big time awards
Memphis Grizzlies
Grizzlies ready for pre-season
Tigers open conference play with loss to Temple
Tigers open conference play with loss to Temple