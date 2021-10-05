Shelby County Commission calls for federal reevaluation of juvenile courts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners are once again asking the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to re-evaluate the county’s juvenile court system.

The request comes after new questions about accountability from a citizen-led review board.

The board, the Countywide Juvenile Justice Consortium (CJJC),was created to help keep juvenile courts accountable.

But they say they’re not getting answers they need to provide the necessary oversight and they say it’s time for DOJ to step back in.

Concerns about racial disparities and discrimination led DOJ to provide oversight of Shelby County’s juvenile court for six years. The federal oversight ended in 2018.

Jennifer Turchi is vice-chair of CJJC.

“Our role is to essentially provide some accountability at the juvenile court,” said Turchi.

She says the board, which was created by the county commission and is comprised of citizen volunteers, hasn’t been getting the answers it needs to do its job.

“We just weren’t getting the information and the responses that we felt we really needed in order to feel comfortable around what was happening at juvenile court,” said Turchi.

The board issued a 10-page report, which they presented to the county commission, raising questions about the number of minors being transferred to adult court.

“The problem is that we’re treating these youth as adults and they’re not, developmentally. They’re not adults emotionally. They’re not adults,” said Turchi.

They also raised questions about racial disparities in punishment, which they say disproportionately impact black and brown youth.

As a result of CJJC’s report, the county commission passed a resolution to ask DOJ to re-evaluate the county’s juvenile delinquency proceedings.

The resolution, which was approved by a party-line vote, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans against it, urges the DOJ to re-evaluate the county’s juvenile delinquency proceedings, both before and during the detention process, at the Memphis Shelby County Juvenile Court in order to examine the progress made since the termination of the MOA in 2018, to identify if there are existing challenges in those areas covered by the MOA, e.g., due process, equal protection, and detention, and whether a need for oversight is warranted until such time that any identified issues are addressed.

Turchi says CJJC hopes to also submit a letter to DOJ alongside the county commission’s formal letter.

On Monday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland brought up his concerns about the juvenile court, saying it has become a “revolving door” of violent criminals.

Strickland says many young offenders get off with light sentences and re-offend.

He pointed to a teen suspect who was shot and killed while trying to carjack a driver at a Kroger last summer.

“He had five prior arrests out of juvenile court, had an ankle bracelet, and nobody was monitoring the ankle bracelet. Those five times in and out of juvenile court, nobody was intervening with that young man,” Strickland said.

He says the issue is a lack of resources.

“They need more resources at juvenile court, so I’d ask the county commission to give them more resources, put more money into juvenile court so there can be real intervention,” said Strickland.

Turchi says money is not necessarily the answer.

“I think it depends on how that money is spent,” said Turchi. “If more money is spent to hire more judges or individuals like that, I don’t know that that would really help.”

Turchi says the money would be better spent by hiring counselors and crisis intervention specialists.

Action News 5 reached out to the juvenile court for comment but has not yet heard back.

However, the court administrator told commissioners she was surprised to hear concerns from CJJC about transparency and suggested a new process for them to get answers.

