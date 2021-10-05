Scattered showers or storms will move in from east to west

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun and clouds will give way to scattered showers or storms from east to west across north MS and west TN this afternoon into this evening. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with isolated showers early. Winds will be light.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun and a few isolated showers or storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: There will be a little more sunshine on Thursday with just a small shower chance and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.