Rogers big day for Bulldogs leads to big time awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Talk about basking in the glow of your accomplishments. That’s what Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers would do, if his coach, Mike Leach, would let him.

Rogers picked up a whole slew of honors for his play in the Bulldogs upset win at 15th ranked Texas A&M.

He passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns hit 46-59 passes in the 26-22 win.

For it, he’s named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Manning Award Star of the Week and named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Great 8 List.

Rogers hit nine different receivers in the game.

The 46 completions are 3rd most single game in Miss. State history.

Hendon Hooker of Tennessee and D’Wan Mathis of Temple also received a Manning Star of the Week.

