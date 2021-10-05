Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rogers big day for Bulldogs leads to big time awards

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes down field against Texas A&M during the...
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes down field against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Associated Press)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Talk about basking in the glow of your accomplishments. That’s what Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers would do, if his coach, Mike Leach, would let him.

Rogers picked up a whole slew of honors for his play in the Bulldogs upset win at 15th ranked Texas A&M.

He passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns hit 46-59 passes in the 26-22 win. 

For it, he’s named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Manning Award Star of the Week and named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Great 8 List.

Rogers hit nine different receivers in the game.

The 46 completions are 3rd most single game in Miss. State history.

Hendon Hooker of Tennessee and D’Wan Mathis of Temple also received a Manning Star of the Week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College IDs student killed in off-campus home invasion; warrant issued for suspect
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Memphis police investigating deadly robbery on Summerlane Ave.
Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village
Deadly home invasion near Rhodes College
Police continue search for suspects in deadly home invasion near Rhodes College

Latest News

Tigers men’s soccer moving toward conference tournament
Ryan Silverfield prioritizes players' mental health during COVID-19.
Silverfield talks ball security after UofM fumbles away win at Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies
Grizzlies ready for pre-season
Tigers open conference play with loss to Temple
Tigers open conference play with loss to Temple