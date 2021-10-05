Rhodes students express relief after arrest of deadly home invasion suspect but safety still a concern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the arrest of a suspect in a deadly home invasion that killed a Rhodes College senior, students and others in the community say they feel some relief.

Rainess Holmes, 36, was arrested Tuesday morning by a U.S. Marshals task force.

“Relieved, definitely relieved and I think the student body will feel the same way,” said Maggie Kreis, a Rhodes sophomore.

Despite Holmes’ arrest, students say safety is still a concern.

“I feel better knowing that obviously he is in custody, but I guess the whole thing just kind of reawakens that sense of you’re never really safe no matter where you are,” said Kreis.

She said the news of Drew Rainer’s murder over the weekend left her speechless.

Police say Rainer and a woman were shot during a home invasion on McLean Boulevard -- not far from the school -- early Sunday morning.

“It’s just, it makes you, just so, sad isn’t like a good enough word for it,” she said.

Rainer died, but the woman who students say is his girlfriend is expected to recover.

“I think everyone was just really devastated and really scared. Anytime someone our age dies, especially so violently, it’s really shocking and deeply saddening,” Kreis said.

Just a few doors down from the house where the shooting took place is McLean Mart. In light of the incident, they’ve upgraded their security system and want students to know they care about their safety.

“We’re here for them,” said an employee. “You know, they are in a lot of pain right now and they are going through something they never thought the would ever go through. So we’ll do everything we can to make sure that they feel safe from the moment they walk in.”

The employee who talked with us asked to remain anonymous but said he was working Sunday, the day of the incident. He says it was a quiet and slow day.

“Students that did come in here, you could just see it in their face they were in shock,” said the employee. “A lot of them were on the verge of just bursting into tears.”

Holmes is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary among other charges.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.