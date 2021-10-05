Advertisement

Rhodes students express relief after arrest of deadly home invasion suspect but safety still a concern

This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion and shooting that left one dead and another in the hospital.(WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the arrest of a suspect in a deadly home invasion that killed a Rhodes College senior, students and others in the community say they feel some relief.

Rainess Holmes, 36, was arrested Tuesday morning by a U.S. Marshals task force.

“Relieved, definitely relieved and I think the student body will feel the same way,” said Maggie Kreis, a Rhodes sophomore.

Despite Holmes’ arrest, students say safety is still a concern.

“I feel better knowing that obviously he is in custody, but I guess the whole thing just kind of reawakens that sense of you’re never really safe no matter where you are,” said Kreis.

She said the news of Drew Rainer’s murder over the weekend left her speechless.

Police say Rainer and a woman were shot during a home invasion on McLean Boulevard -- not far from the school -- early Sunday morning.

“It’s just, it makes you, just so, sad isn’t like a good enough word for it,” she said.

Rainer died, but the woman who students say is his girlfriend is expected to recover.

“I think everyone was just really devastated and really scared. Anytime someone our age dies, especially so violently, it’s really shocking and deeply saddening,” Kreis said.

Just a few doors down from the house where the shooting took place is McLean Mart. In light of the incident, they’ve upgraded their security system and want students to know they care about their safety.

“We’re here for them,” said an employee. “You know, they are in a lot of pain right now and they are going through something they never thought the would ever go through. So we’ll do everything we can to make sure that they feel safe from the moment they walk in.”

The employee who talked with us asked to remain anonymous but said he was working Sunday, the day of the incident. He says it was a quiet and slow day.

“Students that did come in here, you could just see it in their face they were in shock,” said the employee. “A lot of them were on the verge of just bursting into tears.”

Holmes is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary among other charges.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fighting COVID-19: A look inside Methodist University’s COVID unit

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Roberts
On Tuesday,115 Mid-Southerners were being treated for COVID 19 at Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare. It’s the largest number of COVID patients in nearly a week. While case numbers in Shelby County slowly decline, doctors said it’s not time to let our guard down.

GALLERY: Corvette plows into house in Memphis

Updated: 26 minutes ago

State

Corvette plows into a house in Memphis

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Gunn
The crash happened at a home at the intersection of Circle Avenue and East Parkway North.

Education

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Several Northeast Arkansas school districts continue to report positive COVID-19 cases among their students and faculty.

Latest News

Crime

Woman detained after deadly Memphis shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Gunn
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Woodcliff Drive.

Coronavirus

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

State

Henning post office renamed in honor of former employees killed in robbery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Camille Connor
Family, friends, and officials gathered once again, 11 years later, to rename the building where Paula Croom Robinson and Spray lost their lives during a robbery.

State

Walmart in Horn Lake reopened report of suspicious package

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Gunn
Walmart in Horn Lake has reopened after a report of a suspicious package.

State

Grenade prompts bomb scare at Oxford Police Department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Wallsmith
Police say someone brought in what they believed to be an inert grenade, but after officers contacted ATF police determined the grenade is possibly still “live.”

State

Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
The new design was chosen through a statewide vote, and the governor says more than 300,000 Tennesseans participated with 42 percent choosing the winning design.