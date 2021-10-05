Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South family offering reward in loved one’s unsolved murder

Mid-South family offering reward in loved one’s unsolved murder
Mid-South family offering reward in loved one’s unsolved murder(Source: WMC)
By Kelli Cook
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a deadly year in Memphis and many cases will go unsolved.

One family is taking additional measures to hopefully solve their loved one’s case.

On August 4 at around 7:30 p.m, John Wayne Acree, Jr. was driving on Holmes Road when someone in a black sedan fired shots at his Volkswagen beetle just before approaching Airways.

His family says he was shot in the head and rushed to Regional One Hospital.

“That’s the second time I’ve received a phone call like that in my life, and it’s hard. I mean, your mind races from one extreme or another on, hey what happened,” said Wayne Acree’s younger brother, Chad Acree.

Wayne Acree died from his injuries, joining hundreds of other homicide victims this year.

According to Memphis police, there have been 238 homicides in 2021. This time last year, there were 232, putting the city on pace to exceed 2020′s recording-breaking year.

According to the FBI, there were 289 homicides in 2020, the most since the FBI began keeping records in 1985.

I know Memphis is covered up, you know. I understand they’re covered up with a lot of homicides right now and it’s very frustrating when there’s no leads,” said Chad Acree.

The Acree family is desperate for answers, offering an additional $6,000 in reward money to hopefully entice the community to come forward with tips to put Wayne Acree’s killer behind bars.

According to the FBI, last year, the Memphis Police Department was able to solve 92 of the city’s nearly 300 homicides.

Although some cases may not be necessarily solved in the same year they occurred, many families are still looking for answers.

Chad Acree is hopeful that his family doesn’t fall in that group.

“Just come forward and help a family out, you know. Put some people behind bars because if they have done this in this style, they’ve done it before and they’ll do it again,” said Chad Acree.

If you have any information in this or any other case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Car
Two shot, one dead in shooting near Rhodes College
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College IDs student killed in off-campus home invasion; warrant issued for suspect
Southaven Police on the scene of bomb threat
Woman charged in Southaven bomb threat
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

We know fighting COVID-19 can take a toll on your body, but what about your mind? From nearly...
Doctors researching how COVID-19 can affect brain function
Collierville officer returns to work after severely injured while on duty
Collierville officer returns to work after severely injured while on duty
Major changes coming to thousands of telephone numbers in the Mid-South
10-digit area code required for outgoing calls in parts of the Mid-South
FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C.
White House correspondent talks reaching deal on debt ceiling