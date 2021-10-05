Mid-South family offering reward in loved one’s unsolved murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a deadly year in Memphis and many cases will go unsolved.

One family is taking additional measures to hopefully solve their loved one’s case.

On August 4 at around 7:30 p.m, John Wayne Acree, Jr. was driving on Holmes Road when someone in a black sedan fired shots at his Volkswagen beetle just before approaching Airways.

His family says he was shot in the head and rushed to Regional One Hospital.

“That’s the second time I’ve received a phone call like that in my life, and it’s hard. I mean, your mind races from one extreme or another on, hey what happened,” said Wayne Acree’s younger brother, Chad Acree.

Wayne Acree died from his injuries, joining hundreds of other homicide victims this year.

According to Memphis police, there have been 238 homicides in 2021. This time last year, there were 232, putting the city on pace to exceed 2020′s recording-breaking year.

According to the FBI, there were 289 homicides in 2020, the most since the FBI began keeping records in 1985.

I know Memphis is covered up, you know. I understand they’re covered up with a lot of homicides right now and it’s very frustrating when there’s no leads,” said Chad Acree.

The Acree family is desperate for answers, offering an additional $6,000 in reward money to hopefully entice the community to come forward with tips to put Wayne Acree’s killer behind bars.

According to the FBI, last year, the Memphis Police Department was able to solve 92 of the city’s nearly 300 homicides.

Although some cases may not be necessarily solved in the same year they occurred, many families are still looking for answers.

Chad Acree is hopeful that his family doesn’t fall in that group.

“Just come forward and help a family out, you know. Put some people behind bars because if they have done this in this style, they’ve done it before and they’ll do it again,” said Chad Acree.

If you have any information in this or any other case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

