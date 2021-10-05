Mid-South child participates in pediatric vaccine trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID vaccine makers are expanding their clinical trials to include more children ages 5 to 11.

Last week, President Joe Biden promised emergency clearance for pediatric vaccines would come soon, but no timeline has been set.

Pfizer has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), showing results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial for children ages 5 through 11. It’s a trial in which Methodist Pharmacy Specialist Morgan Jones says his 5-year-old son participated.

“We were given great information about risks and benefits, and ultimately consented our son for the trial and he’s had no issues after receiving both doses,” said Jones.

Jones coordinates the vaccine clinic at Methodist University Hospital and he says parents have asked about the side effects of the vaccine.

One concern is the vaccine being linked to rare cases of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

“The risk of myocarditis from COVID-19 is substantially higher, upwards of 40 times higher than the risk of myocarditis from a COVID-19 vaccine,” Jones said.

Jones says myocarditis has not been identified within a single clinic vaccine trial and that experts don’t know what factors could lead to the development of myocarditis after receiving an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

“And now the FDA is making a much bigger number of patients be enrolled in the pediatric trials so they can really do their diligence to make sure that we can identify if this is truly associated with the vaccine, and what factors may be associated with it,” said Jones.

So far, Pfizer has reported that the initial data from the pediatrician vaccine trial shows favorable safety outcomes for children.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.