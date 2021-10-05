Memphis police investigating overnight shooting on busy roadway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened on a busy roadway overnight.

The shots were fired around 2 a.m. Tuesday American Way near Lamar.

We saw police officers collecting evidence in the middle of the road.

We know one person was rushed to the hospital.

No word on any suspects this morning.

