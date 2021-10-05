Man dies after found shot in ditch in Dyersburg; police investigating

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after he was found shot in a ditch in Dyersburg Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a man shot at around 4:42 p.m. Several people directed officers to a ditch where they found 26-year-old Keaston Atkins shot.

Atkins was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare where he was pronounced dead.

The Dyersburg Police Department says officers and detectives attempted to interview multiple witnesses to the shooting, but little information is being offered to law enforcement.

Police collected 19 shell casings from the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Dyersburg police.

