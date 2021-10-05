Man charged with murder woman’s shooting death in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing a murder charge after a woman was killed in Memphis Sunday.

Cornelius Williams, 40, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The woman was shot on Madeline and pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

