Man charged with murder woman's shooting death in Memphis

Man charged with murder woman’s shooting death in Memphis
Man charged with murder woman’s shooting death in Memphis(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing a murder charge after a woman was killed in Memphis Sunday.

Cornelius Williams, 40, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The woman was shot on Madeline and pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

