10-digit area code required for outgoing calls in parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Major change is coming this month for hundreds of thousands of telephone customers in the Mid-South.

If you or someone you know is in the “662″ area code in Mississippi or the “731″ area code in Tennessee, listen up!

You’ll need to start dialing the area code for all calls starting October 24, 2021. This is happening so that “988,″ the new, three-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can work.

The FCC says 82 area codes in 32 states will move from 7-digit dialing to 10-digits. This includes the “731″ area code in West Tennessee, impacting communities like Jackson, Ripley, and Dyersburg. Also on the list is the “662″ area code, which covers the northern half of Mississippi and includes communities like Southaven, Horn Lake, Holly Springs, and Oxford.

Shirley Pegues is getting ready to send flyers out, explaining to members of Tobby Tubby Missionary Baptist Church in Oxford that starting in less than three weeks, they will need to dial the area code plus the phone number to make any call on a cell phone or landline.

“I guess sometime this week, I need to send out another reminder. My main concern is our elderly people, our seniors,” said Pegues.

The new National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline is three simple numbers: “988.” To support nationwide deployment, the FCC says millions of Americans need to follow mandatory 10-digit dialing.

Mike LaBonte, executive director of the Memphis Crisis Center (MCC) said “988″ will be a life-saving game-changer. And it couldn’t come at a better time, he said. The center’s had more calls coming in as a result of the pandemic, including a spike when the Delta variant hit Shelby County over the summer.

“The ability to pick up the phone at 3 a.m. and call somebody who’s going to be there, somebody who really cares, who is there to provide emotional support services and provide crisis intervention to prevent things from becoming acute and potentially life-threatening is incredibly important,” LaBonte said.

Phone companies are notifying customers to update their contacts before the October deadline. Fax machines and phone systems need to be updated as well.

Pegues is doing her part, spreading the word to her congregation that 10-digit dialing is coming.

“If it takes me dialing 10 digits in order for somebody to dial three digits to save their life, I’m good with it,” she said.

The “901″ area code in Memphis and Shelby County is not included on the list, but the “501″ area code in central Arkansas is one of the mandatory 10-digit dial area codes.

The new “988″ National Suicide Prevention Lifeline officially starts in July 2022.

During the transition to “988,″ Americans who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK.)

Veterans and U.S. Service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing “1″ after dialing, chatting online at www.veteranscrisisiline.net, or texting 838255.

You can also reach the Memphis Crisis Center by calling: 901-274-7477.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer to staff the phone lines at MCC, they will provide you with training. For more information, contact volunteers@crisis.org.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.