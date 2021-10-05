Low end risk for severe storms this afternoon for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms over parts of the Mid-South this afternoon and evening.

Low end risk of severe storms across parts of the Mid-South (WMC First Alert Weather)

Showers and storms will develop through evening and a few storms could reach severe limits. Primary risks include damaging winds, heavy rainfall and a slight chance that a storm could produce some small hail. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, in parts of north Mississippi & west Tennesee where isolated pockets of heavy rain could fall.

The threat for severe storms, if any will last through 8 PM however a few none severe storms could still linger into tonight.

