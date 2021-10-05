Advertise with Us
Low end risk for severe storms this afternoon for parts of the Mid-South

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms over parts of the Mid-South this afternoon and evening.

Low end risk of severe storms across parts of the Mid-South
Low end risk of severe storms across parts of the Mid-South(WMC First Alert Weather)

Showers and storms will develop through evening and a few storms could reach severe limits. Primary risks include damaging winds, heavy rainfall and a slight chance that a storm could produce some small hail. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, in parts of north Mississippi & west Tennesee where isolated pockets of heavy rain could fall.

The threat for severe storms, if any will last through 8 PM however a few none severe storms could still linger into tonight.

Don’t forget to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android. Be sure to enable location and notifications so you can receive severe weather alerts for your area.

