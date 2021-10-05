Kellogg’s workers on strike, demanding better wages and benefits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kellogg’s workers are on strike across the country including here in Memphis.

Workers walked off the job at the plant on Airways Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union says it has been negotiating for a fair contract that provides a living wage and good benefits.

The local union president says they are against the company’s two-tier pay system. He says some employees get paid $13 less than their co-workers.

“We’ve had employees die working through COVID, while Kelloggs executives profited off our blood sweat and tears. 158% bonuses they paid themselves to stay home while they called us essential workers,” said BCTGM local president Rob Eafen.

Kellogg’s released a statement saying it maintains industry-leading pay and benefits for employees and offers significant increases in wages, benefits and retirement.

