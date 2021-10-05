Henning post office renamed in honor of former employees killed in robbery

HENNING, Tenn. (WMC) - When residents of Henning, Tennessee enter the town’s post office, they will now see a plaque with the names Paula Croom Robinson and Judy Spray, former USPS employees.

Family, friends, and officials gathered once again, 11 years later, to rename the building where Robinson and Spray lost their lives during a robbery.

“When tragedy strikes like it did here in Henning on October 18, 2010, we grieve together,” said Chris Alexander, a USPS Tennessee district manager.

Robinson’s son, sister, and husband attended Tuesday’s unveiling ceremony.

“To Paula: We thought of you with life today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and the days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. All we have are memories and our picture in a frame,” said Michael Robinson as he read an original poem for his late wife.

Four of Spray’s children also traveled to attend the ceremony.

“Judy did not know what selfishness was. She was a very unselfish person,” said Judy Lumley, daughter of Judy Spray.

Congressman David Kustoff (R-Dist. 8) shared remarks about Congress passing the law to change the name of the post office.

“To know that this bill passed both the House of Representatives and the United States Senate with no opposition - everybody in agreement- that really says something about this occasion,” said Kustoff.

Both families still grieve the day they lost their loved ones but are grateful they are being remembered and honored.

I know right now she’s smiling. She’s up there in heaven just laughing,” said Nicole Baker, sister of Paula Croom Robinson.

