Grizzlies ready for pre-season

Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wow, this got up on us quickly, didn’t it? The pre-season is here for the Memphis Grizzlies. Starting Tuesday night, the Griz will play the first of six pre-season games to get ready for the long 82-game NBA campaign. 

The Griz getting a workout in Monday afternoon at FedExForum. Training Camp is different in the NBA than just about any other sport.

One week of practice, then you start playing games. And, the games are the fun thing, according to Memphis Forward Jeran Jackson, Jr.

”First game tomorrow, (Tuesday) even though it’s pre-Season, treat every game the same,” said Jackson. “Glad to be back out on the court with the fans in the Stands, this is what we do and it’s fun to show out for the fans.”

”Good to compete against other people. Settle into our stuff,” said Guard Desmond Bane. “We’ve got a few new wrinkles offensively and Defensively That’s probably the primary thing.”  

The Grizzlies start the pre-season with a bang, hosting the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night at FedExForum.

