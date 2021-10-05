Advertisement

Grenade prompts bomb scare at Oxford Police Department

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A grenade prompted a bomb scare Tuesday at the Oxford Police Department.

Police say someone brought in what they believed to be an inert grenade, but after officers contacted ATF police determined the grenade is possibly still “live.”

Oxford police blocked off streets surrounding the department as a precaution but reopened them after the Tupelo Police Bomb Squad determined the area was safe.

