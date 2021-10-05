Grenade prompts bomb scare at Oxford Police Department

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A grenade prompted a bomb scare Tuesday at the Oxford Police Department.

Police say someone brought in what they believed to be an inert grenade, but after officers contacted ATF police determined the grenade is possibly still “live.”

Oxford police blocked off streets surrounding the department as a precaution but reopened them after the Tupelo Police Bomb Squad determined the area was safe.

Please avoid the area directly in front of OPD. We had somebody bring what they thought was an inert grenade. After contacting ATF, they determined that it is possibly live.



Tupelo PD Bomb Squad has arrived on scene. We’ll update with the resolution. pic.twitter.com/Ikc2ZAHDeu — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) October 5, 2021

