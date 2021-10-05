Advertise with Us
Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee showed off a new license plate design set to be distributed next year.

The new design was chosen through a statewide vote, and the governor says more than 300,000 Tennesseans participated with 42 percent choosing the winning design.

“In our 225th year of statehood, we invited Tennesseans to cast their vote and help select the state’s next license plate,” said Lee in a Facebook Live. “I’m proud to announce the winning design that will represent our unique grand divisions and take its place in Tennessee history.”

The new plates will be available beginning Jan. 3, 2022 as residents complete their annual tag renewal.

Tennessee statute requires a redesigned plate every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget, according to the governor’s office. It also requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate as well as the county name and expiration year decal locations.

The new design replaces the current plate launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Gov. Bill Lee unveils new license plate design chosen by Tennesseans
