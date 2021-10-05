Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

GALLERY: Train, semi-truck collide in northeast Arkansas

Train collides with semi-truck in Cross County
Train collides with semi-truck in Cross County(Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A semi-truck and a train collided Monday on a Cross County railway. Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene reporting the drive is OK.

Pictures of the wreckage, posted via Facebook, show the train smashed into a DeltARK truck which is a trucking company in Arkansas that carries grains.

The fire department says the crash caused Highway 64 to be shut down for several hours.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College IDs student killed in off-campus home invasion; warrant issued for suspect
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Memphis police investigating deadly robbery on Summerlane Ave.
Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village
Deadly home invasion near Rhodes College
Police continue search for suspects in deadly home invasion near Rhodes College

Latest News

TSA reports record number of firearms confiscated at Memphis airport
Train collides with semi-truck in Cross County
Train, semi-truck collide in Cross County, Ark.
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Tipton County authorities searching for home invasion suspect
Barry Doss
West Memphis officer arrested for domestic violence