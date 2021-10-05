Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dry this morning but First Alert to rain this afternoon & evening

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy with some patchy fog this morning. Rain will arrive after 1 pm today and scattered showers and storms will continue through this evening. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds, especially in north Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 79 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% early. Low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Wednesday, but most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Wednesday. There will be more sunshine on Thursday and high temperatures will reach into the lower 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. The pleasant weather will continue into the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College IDs student killed in off-campus home invasion; warrant issued for suspect
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Memphis police investigating deadly robbery on Summerlane Ave.
Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village
Deadly home invasion near Rhodes College
Police continue search for suspects in deadly home invasion near Rhodes College

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
First Alert: Unsettled pattern continues keeping rain chances in place
Monday evening weather update
Monday night weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 4, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Rain chances rise the next couple of days