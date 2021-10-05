Dry this morning but First Alert to rain this afternoon & evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy with some patchy fog this morning. Rain will arrive after 1 pm today and scattered showers and storms will continue through this evening. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds, especially in north Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 79 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% early. Low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Wednesday, but most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Wednesday. There will be more sunshine on Thursday and high temperatures will reach into the lower 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. The pleasant weather will continue into the start of next week.

